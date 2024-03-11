Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh Laud DRDO for Mission Divyastra, First Flight Test of Agni-5 Missile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday the successful test flight of the Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. Expressing pride in the achievements of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientists, he tweeted, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology."

Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

Amit Shah, the Home Minister, also commended the success of Mission Divyastra, tweeting, "Heartfelt congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and citizens for the successful Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile." He highlighted the missile's cutting-edge MIRV technology, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant Bharat in defense capabilities.

A momentous day for our nation.



Heartfelt congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and citizens for the successful Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.



The missile equipped with cutting-edge Multiple Independently… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 11, 2024

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh added his congratulations, stating, "India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology and joined the select group of nations who have MIRV capability."

India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology and joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable… — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) March 11, 2024

Read Also | PM Modi Big Announcement: Agni-5 Missile's First Flight Test Successful; Proud of DRDO

Reports revealed that the successful test ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations, marking a significant milestone for India's defense capabilities. Notably, the project director for Mission Divyastra is a woman, emphasizing the noteworthy contribution of women to the project.

With the test of Mission Divyastra, India joins an exclusive group of nations possessing MIRV capability. The system boasts indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, ensuring re-entry vehicles reach their target points with precision. A government source emphasized that this capability showcases India's growing technological prowess on the global stage.

In recent years, India has conducted a series of tests for the Agni-5 missile. The successful launch in October 2021 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, demonstrated the surface-to-surface ballistic missile's capabilities. Powered by a three-stage solid-fueled engine, the Agni-5 can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometers with exceptional accuracy.

This achievement aligns with India's stated policy of maintaining 'credible minimum deterrence' and its commitment to 'No First Use.'