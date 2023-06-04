Amit Shah appeals to people to lift blockades at Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 and let food items reach people

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 so that basic food items and other necessary items can reach the people in the strife-hit state.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shah wrote, "My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus."

He further wrote, "Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state."

Shah recently concluded a four-day visit to Manipur to take stock of the situation and held talks with different stakeholders in a bid to restore a sense of calm in the state.

On the last day of his visit, Amit Shah urged all communities and sections of society to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police.

Shah warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police.

He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the security advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, on Saturday said peace is returning to the state after a wave of ethnic clashes and violence and normality is being restored.

"Peace efforts are on in Manipur in close coordination with civil society people. Peace is returning to the state and normalcy is being restored. There has not been an incident of firing and arson in Manipur in the last 24 hours. Besides, joint security forces, including the Assam Rifles, have recovered 35 arms and 88 bombs in multiple operations in the last 24 hours," Singh said earlier.

