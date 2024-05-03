Amit Shah 'Deepfake Morphed Video' Case: Delhi Police Arrests Arun Reddy, Handler of 'Spirit of Congress' X Account

Delhi Police on Friday, May 3 arrested Arun Reddy, operator of 'Spirit of Congress' X (formerly known as Twitter) account in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'deepfake morphed video' case.

Earlier in the case, the police had summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy in connection with the Amit Shah doctored video case. The summons were issued to Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders—Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem—under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Delhi Police arrest Arun Reddy, who handles the 'Spirit of Congress' X account, in the Union Home Minister Amit Shah doctored video case: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/gB5L6Pzcbp — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

The Delhi Police had registered a case on the deefake video which was made viral on social media platforms after a complaint by Home Minister Amit Shah on April 28. In the video, Shah was seen speaking on the changes in reservation policies after the BJP comes back to power.

Earlier, the Telangana BJP unit filed a complaint against TPCC President Revanth Reddy at the Cyber Crime police station for fabricating the speech of Amit Shah. The complaint stated that the Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Party, on its X account, posted a morphed or fabricated video of Amit Shah, Union Home Minister.