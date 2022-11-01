Amit Shah to hold special rallies for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election today

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah starting today will address six rallies over the course of two days in Himachal Pradesh, which is headed for elections.A statement from his office said that he will also hold closed-door organizational meetings during his two-day visit to the hill state.

According to sources, Shah is likely to meet with senior BJP state unit leaders during his overnight stay in Shimla on November 1 and 2. On November 1, he will hold rallies in the Bhattiyat, Karsog, and Kusumpatti assembly segments, respectively.He will hold rallies in Dhramshala, Nandon, and Nalagarh on the following day. In Himachal Pradesh, where polling is scheduled on November 12, everything is set for a new government. The traditional contenders, the BJP and the Congress, have already intensified their political campaigns and announced their candidates for the 68-member Assembly.

BJP’s Himachal Pradesh president, Suresh Kumar Kashyap, said, “The incumbent chief minister Jairam Thakur will lead the state again, if we are voted to power. We are hopeful of forming the government. The party has gained momentum on the ground, despite many of our leaders being upset after ticket distribution.