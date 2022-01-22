Amit Shah to virtually launch District Good Governance Index in J-K today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually launch the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday at 1 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that it is in continuation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "commitment to providing a transparent and people-friendly administration" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In continuation of PM Narendra Modi Ji's commitment to providing a transparent and people-friendly administration to our sisters and brothers of J&K, today at 1 pm, I will launch the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) via video conferencing," Shah tweeted.

Shah will release the District Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a move which will bring Jammu and Kashmir the first Union Territory in the country to have a Good Governance Index.

The event will be organized jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development in association with the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also address the event.

The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir was prepared by DARPG in collaboration with the government of Jammu and Kashmir in pursuance of the announcements made in the "Behtar e-Hukumat - Kashmir Aelamia" resolution adopted on July 2, 2021, in the Regional Conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices held in Srinagar.

The exercise on the formulation of the District Good Governance Index was set in motion in July 2021 which has now been completed and Jammu and Kashmir will become the first Union Territory in the country to have a Good Governance Index.

The District Good Governance Index of the government of Jammu and Kashmir represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at the district level and a significant step for timely collation and publication of statistics at the state/ district level.

The District Good Governance Index is a milestone and it is expected that it will provide a robust framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary Government of Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta and V. Srinivas, Secretary DARPG, Government of India will also be addressing the event.

The event will be attended by senior officials of the government of Jammu and Kashmir, District Collectors and Chief Planning officers of Districts.

Secretaries of Planning and Secretaries of Administrative Reforms of all State and UT governments and District Collectors of non-election bound states have also been invited to participate in the event by video conferencing.

During the occasion, a presentation on the formulation of the district Good Governance Index will be made by the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad.

This will be followed by district presentations by selected 12 District Development Commissioners, who will be showcasing achievements of various sectors.

Thereafter a panel discussion will be held on DGGI- A Way Forward for futuristic 2.0 version of DGGI for measuring and benchmarking performance and improvement of Districts in future as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

