Amit Shah unveils 54-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman at temple in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today unveiled a 54-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman at Sarangpur temple in Botad district, Gujarat. Reminding people that this year’s Hanuman Jayanti and BJP’s foundation day are coinciding, he chronicled the journey of the BJP from an electorally small force in the country to getting the majority on its own in Parliament.

“Today it’s a coincidence that it is Hanuman Jayanti as well as BJP Sthapana day. On 6 April 1980, people were making fun of the party but today BJP is the ruling government in various states and the party has more than 400 MPs,” he said. The Union home minister claimed that the people of India fully supported the abrogation of Article 370 done by the Modi government. ‘When BJP got the majority on its own in Parliament, people asked what about article 370? Citizens of this country are of the view that the same rules should be followed in every part of the nation. On 5 August, PM Modi removed article 370 and people across the country were relieved ” Shah said.

The Union home minister also recalled many important decisions taken by the Modi government, claiming that it takes tough decisions for the betterment of the Country. “Country’s PM took tough decisions for the betterment of the country. PM Modi started the celebration of International Yoga Day. Cleaning of the river Ganga has also been done by the government in 9 years. Work of making the Indian languages stronger has also been done by this government.