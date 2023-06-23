Andhra Pradesh: 5-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Tirumala
By ANI | Published: June 23, 2023 04:26 AM2023-06-23T04:26:42+5:302023-06-23T04:30:03+5:30
Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 : A five-year-old boy was admitted to hospital after he was attacked by a leopard in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala.
The incident took place at the 7th mile along the Alipiri-Tirumala pedestrian route in Andhra Pradesh.
Police officials rushed the boy to the hospital in an ambulance.
The boy is being given first aid. Further information is awaited.
