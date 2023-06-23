Andhra Pradesh: 5-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 : A five-year-old boy was admitted to hospital after he was attacked by a leopard in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala.

The incident took place at the 7th mile along the Alipiri-Tirumala pedestrian route in Andhra Pradesh.

Police officials rushed the boy to the hospital in an ambulance.

The boy is being given first aid. Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor