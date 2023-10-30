Andhra Pradesh CM seeks probe in train accident

Amaravati, Oct 30 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to constitute a high level audit committee to thoroughly examine all aspects related to Sunday’s collision between two trains in Vizianagaram district.

The Chief Minister said the devastating train accident caused him great pain. “A running train collided with another stationed train, both of which were running in the same direction. This horrifying accident gives rise to certain obvious questions. Why did the braking system and the alert system not function? Why did the signalling fail? How did the communications system fail?” he wrote on X.

He requested Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to constitute a high level audit committee to “thoroughly examine all these aspects, not just on this line but on all lines across the country, to ensure such devastating accidents do not recur in the future.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones.

Our government will continue to ensure that the best possible care is taken of those injured in this accident,” he said.

At least 13 people were killed and over 50 injured when Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger was rammed into by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger near Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block) on Sunday night.

The accident occurred when Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train overshot the signal to hit Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train from rear while it was waiting for the signal.

Derailed coaches then collided with a goods train on the adjacent track.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister called on the injured at Government General Hospital in Vizianagaram. He consoled the kin of the deceased and interacted with the injured undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister went round the two wards where the injured were undergoing treatment and met all 22 persons individually including women and girls.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the injured are discharged from the hospitals only when they recover fully.

After speaking to the injured persons, the Chief Minister made changes in the ex-gratia announced earlier.

He instructed the officials to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and those who attained permanent disability in the accident.

He also told them to pay Rs 5 lakh each to the injured who need more than one month for recovery and Rs 2 lakh for the injured who would recover within a month.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also looked at the photographs of the accident that were displayed at the hospital. He spoke to officials and enquired about the possible reasons for the collision.

After calling off the proposed visit to the accident site on advice of the railway officials, the Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey of the site. He was advised against the visit as it may lead to delay in track restoration.

