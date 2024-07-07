Andhra Pradesh Factory Blast: 16 Injured In Major Explosion At UltraTech Cement Factory

A cement factory accident in Jaggaiahpeta mandal of NTR district resulted in injuries to 16 workers, with five sustaining serious injuries. The incident occurred at the Budawada Ultra Tech cement factory around 11:30 am on Sunday. According to Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police B. Ravi Kiran, hot material from the third floor fell onto workers on the second floor, causing the injuries. The victims included both local and migrant workers. Following the accident, some laborers reacted by storming the factory office, breaking window panes, and engaging in vandalism. Police were called to the scene to restore order.

In response to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure the injured workers receive adequate medical treatment. He has called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and demanded a report. Naidu emphasized that those responsible for the mishap should face consequences and instructed the company to compensate the injured workers. Additionally, the state government has pledged its support to the affected individuals.