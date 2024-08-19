Andhra Pradesh: Three Children Die from Food Poisoning, 37 Hospitalized in Anakapalli

At least three children died, and 73 others were admitted to different hospitals for treatment of food poisoning in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Monday, August 19.

According to the reports, the children ate food at the hostel, which is run by the religious organisation named Aradhana Trust in the Kailasa Patnam area of Kotavuratla Mandal in Anakapalli district. 37 children are being treated in different hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts, said district collector Vijaya Krishnan.