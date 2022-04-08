Another hot day in Delhi as mercury shoots beyond 41 degrees

New Delhi, April 8 The residents of national capital on Friday experienced another hot day with the maximum temperature recorded at 41.6 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung monitoring station.

As per the IMD, the city had a relative humidity of 49 per cent. The weather was calm as no wind was blowing.

The city observed sunrise at 6.04 a.m. and the sunset at 6.43 p.m.

The maximum temperature at other stations in Delhi was Lodhi Road 41.9 Degree Celsius, Palam at 42, Ayanagar at 42.4, Ridge at 42.9, and Jafarpur at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 244 for PM10 and 106 for PM2.5.

As PM10 went over 100, the department issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.

The PM2.5 level was under the 'poor' category.

