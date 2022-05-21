Another patients with Omicron BA.4 variant found in Chennai

Another patient of covid variant Omicron BA.4 has been found in Chennai. Two cases have been reported in the country. The patients were found in Hyderabad and Chennai. Covid-19 genome sequencing has led to the discovery of these two patients. Scientists affiliated with India's SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said that the BA.4 sub variant in India was listed on GISAID on May 9. A young woman in Chennai was infected with corona in early May. This strain has caused a big wave of corona in South Africa.

The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared the BA.4 and BA.5 subtypes of Omicron as variants of concern. According to the World Health Organization, Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants have led to an increase in cases of corona worldwide. It has been found in more than 12 countries. Maria Van Kerkhov, technical head at Corona's WHO, said about 700 cases of BA.4 have been reported in at least 16 countries. There are more than 300 cases of BA.5 in 17 countries. These sub-variants of the corona are more contagious but not as deadly. In India, the third wave was caused by BA.1 and BA.2 subtypes. According to an analysis of global data, BA.2 still accounts for about 62 percent of the total genome sequencing samples in the last 60 days.