Another Pitbull attack in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 11 In another incident of Pitbull attack, a youth taking a walk in the Gomti Nagar area was attacked by the dog.

The youth received serious injuries on his hand and the dog retreated only when passers-by came to the youth's rescue and used sticks to shoo it away.

In the ensuing melee, the dog owner fled the scene along with the dog while the youth was taken to the Civil hospital for treatment.

The youth was later discharged after being given first aid.

The police said that they are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace the owner of the dog.

This is the second Pitbull attack in Lucknow.

Earlier, in July, a 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet Pitbull in Lucknow.

