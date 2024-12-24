Anuppur Fire: Several Shops Gutted as Blaze Breaks Out in Amarkantak Town; Locals Vandalise Fire Tender Over Late Arrival (Watch Video)

Several shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Amarkantak town, Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh. The fire quickly grew out of control, causing chaos in the area. The fire was eventually brought under control with the help of the fire brigade team that arrived at the scene. Due to the delay in the arrival of the fire brigade, people vandalised the fire tender.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the Jain temple in Amarkantak Town. It is suspected that miscreants may have deliberately set the shops on fire, resulting in about 20 shops being burned to ashes. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were reportedly destroyed in the fire.

Anuppur Fire

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Several shops were gutted in fire that broke out in Amarkantak town of the Anuppur district last night. Due to the delay in arrival of the fire brigade, people vandalised the fire tender. More details awaited.



December 24, 2024

The fire has now been contained, and the traders have filed a complaint with the police. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.