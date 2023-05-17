Anurag Thakur inaugurates 'Chintan Shivir' on citizen-centric communication for good governance

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday exhorted the officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Indian Information Service (IIS) to explore new frontiers in communication with the people and employ new technologies in that process.

Thakur inaugurated a day-long Chintan Shivir, a conclave on Citizen Centric Communication as a Tool for Good Governance in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at 'Chintan Shivir', the Minister said that the media landscape was fast changing and so is the way people consume information. To that end, he added, there is a need to adapt methods of information dissemination to meet the needs of the 21st century.

He said the Indian Information Service is a vital part of the government. The Minister said the Chintan Shivir has provided the officials with a unique opportunity to collaborate, self-introspect and timely course correct the work in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He encouraged the Officers to work towards higher effectiveness through better utilization of resources, coordination of efforts, sharing of information and working as a single team.

The Minister urged the officials to fix a time frame for themselves and keep on checking and updating the Ministry's priorities and deliverables.

He spelt out a clear priority for the target of communication for the Ministry. He pointed out that a large part of India lives in a media shadow, bereft of facilities of television and newspapers. It is the responsibility of the officers of the Service to reach out to that section of society.

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Secretary delved into the basic theme of the Shivir being divided into five sessions and said that all the topics carry much relevance and the Officers divided into groups will brainstorm during the day and present their ideas in the end.

The day-long Chintan Shivir is being organized at National Media Center in New Delhi to brainstorm on issues relevant to government communication and prepare an Action plan and Roadmap for guiding the communication and outreach activities of the government.

