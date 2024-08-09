‘Your Tone Is Not Acceptable’: Jagdeep Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan Engage in Heated Exchange in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video)

A heated exchange erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Friday between Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan. The confrontation escalated as Dhankhar accused opposition MPs of showing disrespect towards the Constitution and democracy.

Watch: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted to Jaya Amitabh Bachchan's statement, says, "You have earned a great reputation. You know, an actor is subject to the director. You have not seen what I see from here every day..."

During the session, Dhankhar called on Bachchan to address the House. Bachchan questioned Dhankhar’s "tone" and faced a stern rebuke. "I Jaya Amitabh Bachchan would like to say that I am an artist, I understand body language, expressions. I am sorry to say that your tone is not acceptable," Bachchan said. She added, "We are colleagues, you may be sitting on the Chair...."

Dhankhar interrupted Bachchan, urging her to take her seat. "Jaya ji, take your seat. You have earned a great reputation. An actor is subject to the director. You are not seeing what I see from here. I am a person who has gone out of the way. Enough of this. You may be a celebrity, but you have to understand decorum," Dhankhar said.

The altercation led opposition parties, led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, to walk out of the Rajya Sabha in support of Jaya Bachchan.

"I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak...I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. You are a nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'. He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology," Addressing the media later, Jaya Bachchan said.

On her exchange of words with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "...I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader…"

This incident follows a previous exchange on Monday when Bachchan had objected to Dhankhar addressing her by her full name, Jaya Amitabh Bachchan. She had termed it as a "new drama" in Parliament and expressed discomfort with women’s identities being linked to their husbands' names.