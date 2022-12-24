Arrested ISI spy in Bengal trapped by Pakistani agency through porn site: Police

Kolkata, Dec 24 Guddu Kumar, a suspected ISI-spy, who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) from New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal on December 21, has informed the interrogating sleuths that he was trapped by the Pakistani intelligence agency through a pornographic website.

Kumar, an original resident of Champaran in Bihar, is currently under the custody of STF, whose sleuths are interrogating him to get additional information about his nexus.

State police sources said that during interrogation, Kumar had admitted to the police that during his days in Bihar, despite being married, he was keenly addicted to pornographic websites especially those having explicit Indian contents.

"As confessed by him, through one such websites, he got acquainted with a woman, who included him in a WhatsApp group reportedly meant for sharing pornographic content and videos. There he got slowly trapped and he shared the details of his identity documents like AADHAR card, Pan card and EPIC Card among others. Subsequently, he was blackmailed and forced into the task of gathering information about the different units of Indian Army in north Bengal and as per the instructions of the ISI handlers, he came to north Bengal from Champaran," a state police official associated with the investigation process in the matter said.

He has also confessed that these ISI handlers opened an online payment portal account through which he was made the payment. His task was mainly to collect information, pictures and videos of the important bases of the Indian Army in north Bengal like Sukna, Jalapaharr, Sevak and Bagdogra. He has also admitted that he used to send the information, pictures and video through WhatsApp and net calling was the medium of his interaction with the ISI handlers.

On December 21, the STF arrested Kumar based on inputs sent to the state police by a central intelligence agency. To hoodwink the local people of New Jalpaiguri and Siliguri, he worked as the driver of a battery-operated Toto. He also rented a one-room apartment at a busy locality in Siliguri.

