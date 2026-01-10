Arrested Sabarimala priest shifted to hospital after feeling unwell

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 A day after being arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the gold theft case, Sabarimala priest Kantaru Rajeevar was on Saturday morning moved to the state-run Medical College Hospital after he felt unwell.

It was late on Friday night that Kantaru Rajeevar was remanded to judicial custody by a court in Kollam after his arrest was recorded by the Kerala High Court appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT).

On Saturday morning, the 'tantri (priest)' after being served breakfast in the Special Sub-jail here, reported to the jail staff that he wished to see a doctor.

After the jail doctor examined him, he was moved to the General Hospital and after a detailed examination it was decided to shift him to the Medical College Hospital here for treatment.

Rajeevar was arrested by the SIT after being questioned for several hours over his alleged role in the gold theft case.

Investigators said the decision to arrest him was taken only after a detailed examination of the evidence and after seeking legal advice.

The SIT has maintained that the arrest followed due procedure and was not made in haste.

The remand report submitted before the court places significant emphasis on the position and responsibilities of the 'tantri' as defined in the Devaswom Manual.

According to the manual, the 'tantri' occupies a post equivalent to that of an Assistant Commissioner in the Devaswom hierarchy.

The report underlines that the 'tantri' is among the highest-ranking authorities in matters relating to temple rituals as well as the protection and management of Devaswom assets.

Investigators have also highlighted that the 'tantri' carries a crucial responsibility in safeguarding Devaswom properties, a factor the SIT has cited to underscore the gravity of the allegations in the gold theft case.

A key issue examined during the probe was the nature of the remuneration received by the 'tantri', described in the Devaswom Manual as 'paditharam'.

Initially, there was confusion over whether 'paditharam' constituted a ritual offering or 'dakshina', or whether it was a formal payment.

After seeking legal clarification, the SIT concluded that 'paditharam' is remuneration and not a voluntary offering.

The SIT has further stated that the tantri is a salaried functionary who receives payment from the Devaswom Board, a finding that has been incorporated into the remand report.

A team of state BJP leaders on Saturday visited the home of the arrested 'tantri' at Chengannur.

Meanwhile on Tuesday the bail application of the 'tantri' is coming up and until then in all likelihood he will be in his hospital bed.

