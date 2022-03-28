Arunachal Pradesh becomes India's first covid free state, no active cases

The number of corona patients in the country is declining day by day. In the meantime, there is some comforting news. Arunachal Pradesh has become the first corona free state in the country. A corona patient has been undergoing treatment in Lohit district for the past few days. This patient has recovered from the diease. So now there is not a single corona patient in the state.

In the last 24 hours, no covid case has been reported in the state, said Lobsang Jampa, a state health official. So far 12.68 lakh covid tests have been conducted in the state. 16,58,536 people have been vaccinated against corona. The rate of corona infection in the country has slowed down.

In the last 24 hours, India logged 1,270 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,21,035.

Due to a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 15,859, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.