"Arvind Kejriwal Exposed," Says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Ahead of Delhi Polls

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, accusing him of making hypocritical statements before his party came to power and claiming that his deception has now been exposed. The minister pointed out that Kejriwal had previously promised not to live in a government house or accept security while serving as Chief Minister. However, Meghwal stated that Kejriwal now enjoys both privileges. "Arvind Kejriwal had said that he would not live in a government house or take any security. Now he has built a nice house and has good security. Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed, which is why he is lying so much," Meghwal told reporters.

He also added, "After the formation of the double-engine government, Delhi will develop significantly. A BJP government will be formed in Delhi." BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency, Dushyant Gautam, alleged that the national capital’s drinking water was contaminated. "I am not contesting the election, but the people of Karol Bagh are. This fight has now become the people’s fight. Delhi, the heart of India, should remain clean. Unfortunately, even the drinking water here is dirty," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, a day after the BJP accused Kejriwal’s vehicle of running over one of their party workers. Earlier, AAP had accused BJP "goons" of attacking Kejriwal. In response, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged that Kejriwal’s vehicle had struck one of their party workers. "Arvind Kejriwal should be arrested, his car should be confiscated, and a case of attempt to murder should be registered against Kejriwal's driver," Verma demanded.

Regarding AAP’s allegations of an attack on Kejriwal’s convoy, Verma, the BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat, told ANI, "Wherever you (Arvind Kejriwal) go, people are showing black flags and demanding answers. So now, are all of them goons? This implies that the entire public of Delhi is made up of goons." Verma also questioned the silence of the Election Commission and the police. "Neither the Election Commission nor the police is looking into this. I have also filed a complaint with the Election Commission," he mentioned. A three-way contest is expected in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, and the vote count will take place on February 8.