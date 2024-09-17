Arvind Kejriwal Resigns as Delhi CM, Atishi Marlena Set to Become New Chief Minister
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 17, 2024 05:04 PM2024-09-17T17:04:24+5:302024-09-17T17:06:01+5:30
Arvind Kejriwal has resigned from his position as Delhi Chief Minister, a role he has held for the past decade. Kejriwal formally submitted his resignation to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena this evening. AAP leader Atishi Marlena will take over as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.
AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal resigns as the Chief Minister of Delhi; tenders his resignation to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024
Atishi to take over as next CM of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/hH6mpfegP6
