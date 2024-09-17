Arvind Kejriwal Resigns as Delhi CM, Atishi Marlena Set to Become New Chief Minister

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 17, 2024 05:04 PM2024-09-17T17:04:24+5:302024-09-17T17:06:01+5:30

Arvind Kejriwal has resigned from his position as Delhi Chief Minister, a role he has held for the past decade. Kejriwal formally submitted his resignation to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena this evening. AAP leader Atishi Marlena will take over as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

 

 

 

