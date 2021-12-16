Arvind Kejriwal salutes soldiers of India on Swarnim Vijay Diwas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday "saluted" the soldiers of the country and said that their bravery and valour had brought "Pakistan to its knees" during the 1971 war.

Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "On this day in 1971, the bravery and valour of the Indian Army brought Pakistan to its knees. On Vijay Diwas, I salute all the brave soldiers of the country whose bravery and valour make us proud."

The year 2021 or 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' marks the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.

Last year on December 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war.

Today, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor