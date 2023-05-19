Aryan Khan case: SET report says NCB officials stole valuables of accused

New Delhi, May 19 The Special Enquiry Team (SET) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has alleged in its report that members of Sameer Wankhede's team 'stole' valuables from the accused individuals caught in the Aryan Khan case.

It has been alleged that they stole Nupur Satija's Apple watch.

"There are allegations of valuables being taken away without documentation. Several witnesses examined by the SET stated that their valuables were taken away by officers of the NCB Mumbai without documentation. Accused Nupur Satija has complained regarding the theft of her Apple watch," read the SET report.

The Controversy

Sameer Wankhede, the former Mumabai zonal director of NCB, finds himself in a precarious position as allegations have emerged that he attempted to extort Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in exchange of releasing his son Aryan Khan, who was accused in the Cordelia Cruise drugs case.

According to the SET report, Wankhede and his subordinates neglected proper protocols during the drug bust case. The names of Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were added at the last minute, while some other suspects' names were omitted from the original information note. The SET also found that the suspects' phones were not seized or documented properly, impacting the chain of custody for crucial evidence.

Testimonies from witnesses examined by the SET indicate that both the accused persons' belongings and those of other suspects were confiscated by the NCB officers without any documentation.

Also, despite Arbaaz Merchant identifying Siddarth Shah as his drugs supplier, the NCB allowed Shah to walk free. Subsequent analysis of Shah's phone conversations on WhatsApp and Telegram by the SET provided evidence of drugs consumption, casting doubt over the NCB's decision.

The SET also discovered significant lapses at the NCB Mumbai office, including corrupt CCTV footage and discrepancies between the DVR and hard discs provided, raising suspicions of intentional withholding of crucial evidence.

Based on this report, the CBI filed an FIR against Wankhede and summoned him for questioning.

