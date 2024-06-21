Asaram Bapu Hospitalised: Self-Styled Godman and Rape Convict Admitted Due to Chest Pain At AIIMS Jodhpur

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur after complaining of chest pain on Monday. Asaram had complained of chest pain on Monday, after which jail officials took him to the jail dispensary, where an electrocardiogram (ECG) was conducted. On Thursday, he was taken to AIIMS for regular check-ups, where he was found to have anemia. However, his other test reports were normal. After the examination, he was sent back to jail.

Meanwhile, late Thursday night, Asaram was taken to AIIMS again due to complaints of chest pain, where doctors admitted him to the hospital. He is currently serving a life sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail in a rape case and is brought to AIIMS Jodhpur once or twice a month on account of his health conditions. Asaram Bapu was accused of rape by a 16-year-old girl in 2013 and was arrested in 2014.