Ashwini Vaishnaw visits workshop of Banaras Locomotive Works in Varanasi for inspection

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday visited Varanasi and inspected the workshop at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), where diesel and electric locomotives for the Indian Railways are developed.

During his visit, he was briefed about the activities of the workshop.

Vaishnaw interacted with the public representatives at BLW. Neel Kanth Tiwari and Ravindra Jaiswal Ministers in Uttar Pradesh Government, BP Saroj, MP, Surendra Narain Singh, and Sharad Prasad, MLAs, Kendra Nath Singh, MLC and Hemant Singh, representative of Dr M.N. Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries put forward their demands.

The Railways Minister shared that before 2014, Rs. 1,100 crore per year was allocated for railway projects in Uttar Pradesh which has been substantially increased to Rs. 12,000 crores per year by the present government.

Vaishnaw then held a review meeting of the various ongoing developmental projects of the region. Expressing satisfaction on the progress of the projects the Minister exhorted that the works should be completed on time also ensuring the best quality so that the people of the region and the country as a whole can benefit from them.

General Manager Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager North Eastern Railway, Vinay Kumar Tripathi, General Manager North Central Railway, Pramod Kumar and General Manager, BLW, Anjali Goyal were present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor