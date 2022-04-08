Asia's first cafe with HIV positive staff opens in Kolkata

It is very difficult for HIV positive people to get a job. So there are some organizations and associations that are working for the welfare of HIV positive people. A similar cafe has been opened in Kolkata. What is special is that all the employees working in this cafe are HIV positive. It is the first cafe in Asia to be run by HIV positive staff. According to Dainik Jagran, the cafe has been dubbed as 'Cafe Positive'. Its aim is to create awareness and create employment for HIV positive people. This cafe is run by Anandghar NGO. Kallol Ghosh has set up 'Cafe Positive'. Meanwhile, Anandghar NGO works for children with disabilities and HIV positive people.

Kallol Ghosh said he was inspired by a cafe in Frankfurt, run entirely by HIV-positive people. The place where this cafe has opened is famous for its coffee and sandwiches. This place is often crowded with working people and college students.

In addition, there are plans to open 30 such cafes in India. 800 people have been selected for training, said Kallol Ghosh. So initially there was a fear that the cafe would not get a good response. But now people are coming. "People who work here stop when they know they are HIV positive and some go away," said Kallol Ghosh.