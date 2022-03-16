Assam Budget 2022: Big announcements in Assam budget

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog present the budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Assam. In the budget, the FM made many big announcements for the citizens.

Big announcements in budget 2022-23

For the government employees, all post-retirement benefits will be given.

Payment of GPF, Gratuity, Leave Encashment and GIS will be given.

₹10 crores have been allocated for the North-East festival of Indigenous and Tribal Culture and Games.

10 colleges in Bodoland Territorial Region to be built.

Under the Pragyan Bharati scheme, the government will provide scooters to all meritorious boys and girls who secure the first positions in the higher secondary examinations.

To improve land services to the next generation Mission Basundhara 2.0 to be introduced.

Earlier, the government released allocation for tourism, in which the government is going to develop Jorhat Jail as the North East Freedom Fighter’s Memorial Park. To attract international tourists, a light and sound show to come up at Rang Ghar, Sivasagar. For Alaboi War Memorial to honor 10,000 Ahom martyrs ₹7 crores have been allocated.