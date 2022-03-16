Assam Budget 2022: Details and Highlights of Assam budget for the financial year 2022-23

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog today presented the Assam budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the legislative assembly, here are the details and highlights of the budget 2022-23.

Details and Highlights of Assam budget 2022-23

1. Pakipath Nirman Achani, Unnoti Pakipath Nirman Achani, Mothauri Pokikaran Achani & Path Nobikaran Achani schemes are announced for road constructions.

2. With the help of GoI & AIIB two bridges to come up over Subansiri at Dhunaguri & Luit.

3. To upgrade four roads under Asom Mala in the year 2022-23.

4. New flyover project to be started in Mancota Road, Dibrugarh, and new elevated road in GNB Road.

5. New Scheme to start cheaper air connectivity from Guwahati to Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Tezpur.

6. Reduction of 1% VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel for aircraft.

7. ₹156 crores has been allocated for the acquisition of 50 acres of land for Jorhat Airport.

8. For Greenfield Airport at Silchar ₹50 crores for the acquisition of 870 acres of land has been allocated.

9. Assam Government is going to fill 13,572 Class III posts in the state.

10. The government is also going to appoint 13,787 people for the Class IV posts in the state.

11. Assam government to finalize 3,587 Grade-I posts for the people.

12. And for Grade-II 1,568 vacancies have been allocated.

13. The government declared compassionate appointments for 930 posts in Education Department.

14. The government is going to develop Jorhat Jail as the North East Freedom Fighter’s Memorial Park.

15. To attract international tourists, a light and sound show to come up at Rang Ghar, Sivasagar.

16. For Alaboi War Memorial to honor 10,000 Ahom martyrs ₹7 crores have been allocated.

18. 832 ha land acquisition for Kaziranga National Park to be given.

19. ₹48.08 crores for land compensation to be given to 1,085 families.

20. Eco-Sensitive Zone of integrated Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve.

21. The government decided to set up three new medical colleges at Sivasagar, Karimganj & Goalpara.

22. The government is also going to build a super-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati.

23. Students who will secure the first position in Class IX to be given exposure to premier academic institutions such as IIT Guwahati.

24. For the BPL students government decided to give free textbooks, hostel mess dues waiver, admission fee waiver.

25. Meritorious students will get scooters.

26. Under Abhinandan and Anundoram Barooah Award ₹10,000 mobility grant to girls along with education loan.

27. 436 schools in Tea garden areas to be built.

28. Establishment of Assam Agro-Forestry Development Board announced.

29. ₹250cr has been allocated for 200 electric vehicles & 100 CNG buses.

30. Provision of rupees ₹25 crores has been given for the holistic development of Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi

31. OBC communities to have their own authorized organizations for recommending the issuance of caste certificates to respective community members.