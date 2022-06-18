Assam: CM visits Darrang, inspects breached LB embankment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday directed the Water Resources Department (WRD) to expedite the construction of a new alignment for improving fortification at the breached LB embankment near Bor Athiabari.

CM Sarma visited the Darrang district of Assam to inspect the breached LB embankment, caused due to the surging Saktola river.

"Directed Water Resources Department (WRD) to plug the breached portion. Also assured local people that the embankment with new alignment will be made to improve fortification," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Adding further, he tweeted, "As the flood water recedes, Ministers of Water Resources and Irrigation Department will come to expedite construction of new alignment of the embankment."

According to his tweet, MP Dilip Saikia, MLAs Bhabesh Kalita, Paramananda Rajbongshi, Basanta Das, and the former MLA Gurujyoti Das had also accompanied him during his visit to Darrang.

Earlier in the day, Sarma toldthat he was humbled by the reassuring generosity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he enquired about the flood situation in Assam.

"At 6 am today, PM Modi called me to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. While expressing his concerns over hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, PM assured all help from Central Government. Humbled by his reassuring generosity," he said.

According to a report from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), following torrential rains in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers in the district is rising up and has submerged 1891.80 hectares of cropland.

As per the reports, more than 1.23 lakh people in the Nalbari district of lower Assam have been affected by the current wave of the deluge. The flood waters have destroyed several embankments, and roads and washed away many houses in the district.

The flood has devastated Paschim Nalbari, Ghograpar, Barbhag, Nalbari, Tihu, Banekuchi, and the Barkhetri revenue circles of the district and has inundated as many as 203 villages.

The district administration has set up 54 relief camps in the district and nearly 16,000 flood-affected people of the district are currently lodged in these camps.

In the last 24 hours, two people in the district lost their lives after drowning in flood waters.

In the current wave of floods, nearly 1.61 lakh domestic animals in the district have also been affected.

On Friday, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services had rescued 557 people from flood-hit areas of the district.

( With inputs from ANI )

