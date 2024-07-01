Assam Floods: Over 2.62 Lakh Affected, Two More Dead as Situation Worsens

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday, resulting in the loss of two lives and affecting more than 2.62 lakh people across 12 districts, according to an official report. The bulletin highlighted that five major rivers, including the Brahmaputra at two locations, have surpassed their danger levels.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the situation in his Lok Sabha constituency Dibrugarh, which has been severely affected, especially with the district headquarters town remaining underwater for several days, another official release said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, two fatalities have been recorded in Dhemaji, bringing the total toll from this year's floods, storms, and landslides to 44. The bulletin also reported that a total of 2,62,186 people are affected by floods in districts including Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Kokrajhar, and Jorhat.

On Saturday, the number of people affected by the deluge was 1,33,945 across seven districts. The impact continues with at least 36 revenue circles and 671 villages affected. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district with 69,252 people affected by the deluge, followed by Cachar with 61,895 and Tinsukia with 45,281.

Among the rivers flowing above the danger level are the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh and Nematighat, Dikhou in Sivsagar, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Beki in Barpeta and the Kushiyara in Karimganj. Rescue operations were being carried out by different agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, SDRF, fire and emergency services and the local administrations.