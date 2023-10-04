Assam govt to auction gifts received by ministers

Guwahati, Oct 4 The Assam government has decided to auction the gifts received by the various ministers, officials said on Wednesday.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that state cabinet has taken a decision, saying that the gifts received by various ministers are government properties.

“I also receive a lot of gifts as minister, but these are not individual properties. All the gifts received by us are owned by the state government,” Pegu said.

The state government will build a warehouse where all the gifts will be kept.

It has been also decided that the funds collected through auction of gifts will be deposited into Chief Minister’s relief fund.

However, if the value of any gift is below Rs 2000, the concerned minister can keep that gift.

