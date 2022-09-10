Assam Legislative Assembly's Autumn Session to start from Sept 12

The autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will start on September 12, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, informed Numal Momin on Saturday.

This session will be held from September 12 to 19.

"For this session, we have received 13 bills so far and 2-3 more bills are expected to be introduced. These bills will be introduced and discussed in the assembly," Momin told ANI.

He further said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is well prepared to take any issues which will be raised by the opposition political parties during the session.

Earlier, the monsoon session which started on July 18, and was supposed to end on August 12, ended four days ahead of schedule.

( With inputs from ANI )

