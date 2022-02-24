Assam: Man kills father over dispute for 'Bidi'

A man in Assam's Barpeta killed his father on Wednesday over an alleged dispute for a Bidi (a thin cigarette filled with tobacco flake & commonly wrapped in a tendu leaf).

As per the police, a scuffle broke out between the father-son duo after the son asked for a second bidi.

"The accused asked for a bidi from his father and he gave him one, but on asking his second bidi, there was a scuffle between them," police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

