Assam: Man kills father over dispute for 'Bidi'
By ANI | Published: February 24, 2022 06:07 AM2022-02-24T06:07:14+5:302022-02-24T06:15:03+5:30
A man in Assam's Barpeta killed his father on Wednesday over an alleged dispute for a Bidi (a thin cigarette filled with tobacco flake & commonly wrapped in a tendu leaf).
As per the police, a scuffle broke out between the father-son duo after the son asked for a second bidi.
"The accused asked for a bidi from his father and he gave him one, but on asking his second bidi, there was a scuffle between them," police said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor