Assam Police arrest four drug peddlers, seize drugs

Guwahati, Oct 19 Assam Special Task Force (STF) seized narcotic substances in Guwahati and arrested four persons including two women on the charges of drug peddling, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that acting on specific information a raid was conducted by the STF at Khanapara area in the city and seized at least 119.5 grams of heroin.

The police team also seized three mobile phones and cash worth Rs 11,000 from the possession of the drug peddlers.

The peddlers were identified as Dhon Rabha, Ainul Sheikh, Ketep Boro and Sunabanu Begum. All of them are natives of Kamrup (Metro) district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor