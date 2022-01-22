Assam reports 6,897 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Assam reported 6,897 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday.

According to the health bulletin, there are 45,021 active cases, while the positivity rate stands at 12.13 per cent.

There are 2,979 recoveries in the state, with the recovery rate at 92.31 per cent.

54,849 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor