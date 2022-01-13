Assam Rifles apprehends PLA terrorist in Manipur
By ANI | Published: January 13, 2022 11:44 AM2022-01-13T11:44:44+5:302022-01-13T11:55:02+5:30
The Assam Rifles apprehended a suspected People's Liberation Army (PLA) terrorist in Manipur, said The Assam Rifles on Thursday.
The Assam Rifles tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "Assam Rifles apprehends a PLA terrorist in Manipur. Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Jan, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, apprehended a terrorist of PLA from Andro Khuman Nungyungbi Leikai, Imphal East, Manipur."
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor