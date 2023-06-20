Assam Rifles distributes relief material at camps in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 20 : Mantripukhri Battalion of Assam Rifles, provided essential relief materials to the relief camp at Government Dance College, Palace Compound opposite the city convention centre, Manipur.

The relief operation organized by the Assam Rifles was focused on efficiently distributing relief materials and essential supplies to the affected civilians in the Government Dance College Relief camp in the Imphal West district.

A wide range of necessities including food items, medical kits, clothing, sanitary pads, toiletries, diapers, and other vital commodities were procured and distributed to the people of the relief camp.

This initiative aimed to ensure that the basic needs of the affected population were met, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.

The Assam Rifles relief team worked diligently to ensure a seamless and equitable distribution process, reaching out to the most vulnerable sections of the population.

The soldiers from Assam Rifles went above and beyond their call of duty, not only delivering essential supplies but also providing much-needed emotional support and reassurance to those affected by the riots.

The people appreciated the efforts and cordial relation of Assam Rifles in maintaining a peaceful environment in the area and requested to organize such events again in the future.

