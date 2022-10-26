Assam Rifles seizes Myanmar-bound war-like stores in Mizoran, 4 held

Aizawl, Oct 26 In a significant operation, Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized a large cache of Myanmar-bound tactical and war-like stores, including a satellite phone, from Mizorams Siaha district and apprehended four persons in this connection, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said that acting on a secret tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police launched the operation in Niawthlang village of Siaha district.

"Tactical and electronic devices, explosive materials, and arms and ammunition were being ferried in four bikes to smuggle them into Myanmar for insurgents based there," he said.

Rawat said the seized materials were of military grade and hence the same are suspected to be used for anti-national activities by Myanmar-based insurgents.

The four detainees and the seized items have been handed over to the Siaha police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The seized materials include one satellite phone, five cellphones, eight SIM cards, 105 bullets of point .22 rifle, 35 packets of potassium, 9,000 airgun pellets, 2,79,700 kyat (Myanmar currency), 49 adapters, 50 antennas, 51 battery chargers, three digital transceivers, 10 handcuffs, 16 combat T-shirts, five magazine pouches, five bullet-proof jackets and 19 black suits.

