At Viksit Bharat Ambassadors' programme, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar says ‘India leading, world following’

Pune, Feb 28 The Viksit Bharat Ambassadors-meet up programme, a one of its kind event for disseminating the government’s development programmes across the country, was organised in Pune on Wednesday, which saw the participation of the country’s leading entrepreneurs, institution builders, corporate, professionals.

Presiding over the event as the chief guest, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar made a comprehensive presentation on the work carried out by the Narendra Modi government and also held an interactive Q&A session with the audience.

Addressing the audience, the3 Mos for IT and Electronics stated how the country under the Modi government has been battling with grave odds and setting new standards of governance globally, not just economically, but also on health and other parameters.

“After 2.5 years of Covid-era, the United States is still facing strong inflationary pressures, the United Kingdom’s currency has seen sharpest devaluation, while China had to undergo six lockdowns as its vaccines didn’t work.

"All other countries had to bow down below US-based vaccine makers. But, India created a historic record by vaccinating over 100 crore people and also transported it globally. Also, India is the fastest-growing economy in the post-Covid era,” said the Union minister.

Chandrasekhar quoted Nobel Laureate Michael Spence as saying, “India has built the world’s best digital economy in the world and the best financial architecture in the world."

Further quoting many global leaders and CEOs of multi-national firms on India’s growth potential, he said that it is a moment for the countrymen to take pride in what "we can generate with collective efforts".

“India has created its own path and the world is following,” he said, amid loud cheers and applause by the audience.

“Sundar Pichai said the world is doing now what India has already begun doing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw and anticipated the benefits of digital economy way back in 2015. The world is awakening up to this now only,” he said.

He also called upon the youth of the country to participate in the Viksit Bharat programme and urged them to become ‘force multipliers’ in PM Modi’s dream project.

Citing an example of Class 9 girl student Nandini Kushwaha, he informed that she built an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform based on the image of a plant, which could detect ‘nutrient deficiency’ in that plant and also suggest what remedial steps could be taken.

Notably, the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors-meet up programmes are being organised across the country to mobilise professionals, students and the larger population for national development.

Earlier, a similar Viksit Bharat Ambassadors-meet up programme was organised in Delhi, which was attended by the country’s leading working professionals, academicians, research scholars and many eminent personalities from different strata of the country.

The motive behind the Viksit Bharat programme is to spread awareness about the development agenda of the Modi government and also to seek support of citizens for the same to make it a people-powered movement and engage them as volunteers to make India Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor