Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ranks Among Top 10 Richest Temples in India, Receives Crores in Donations

Since Ram Lalla was laid to rest at the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in January 2024, lakhs of devotees have been visiting daily to offer prayers, with around 11 crore visitors recorded over the past 180 days. The Ram temple complex, spanning approximately 70 acres, will feature a total of 18 temples, including those dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishta, Maharishi Agastya, Mata Bhagwati, Nishadraj, Ahilya, Shabri, and Tulsidas, among others.

Many celebrities and leaders from across the country have visited Ram Lalla, attracting thousands of overseas Indians who also make their way to the Ram temple. In addition to devotees, lakhs of tourists are flocking to see the grandeur of the temple. Since Lord Shri Ram's installation in the temple, over one lakh devotees have been visiting daily, generously donating for the temple's construction. Within a few months, the annual income and donations of the Ram temple have reached levels comparable to other major temples in the country.

Now, let’s check the Top 10 Richest Temples in India:

According to the trust, donations to the Ayodhya Ram temple have reached approximately Rs 400 crore so far, marking a rapid increase in recent months. Over the past five years, Ram Lalla has received donations totaling Rs 55 billion through various channels.

In Uttar Pradesh, there has been a notable rise in both the number of devotees and temple income since the establishment of the Kashi Corridor. Seven years ago, donations to the Kashi temple were around Rs 20.14 crore, but they have now surged to Rs 86.79 crore, highlighting the spiritual significance of Kashi.

The Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh ranks among the richest temples in the world, attracting crores of devotees who come to see Lord Venkateswara Balaji. Each year, devotees contribute approximately Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,600 crore in donations. In addition to cash donations, offerings of gold and silver are also made by the devotees.

Many temples in Kerala are renowned for their exquisite architecture, art, and the significance of their deities. The Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in particular, attracts thousands of devotees, with annual donations estimated at around Rs 700 crore. In addition to cash contributions, devotees also offer gold, silver, and various vessels as part of their offerings.

The Golden Temple in Punjab draws tourists and devotees from across the country and around the world, thanks to its stunning architecture surrounded by water on all sides. Annual donations to the temple are estimated to be around Rs 500 crore, reflecting its significance and the devotion of its visitors.

The Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, is frequently bustling with devotees, who are deeply devoted to the Goddess. It is estimated that the temple receives approximately Rs 400 crore in donations from these pilgrims, reflecting their dedication and hard work in reaching the sacred site.

The Saibaba Temple in Shirdi is a prominent place of worship for crores of devotees and ranks among the richest temples in India. Thousands of visitors come to pay their respects to Sai Baba, with annual donations estimated at around Rs 400 crore from devoted pilgrims.

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, attracts lakhs of devotees, especially during the annual Rath Yatra, while thousands visit daily to pay their respects. The temple receives donations ranging from Rs 230 to Rs 240 crore annually, including gold, silver, and various other offerings from devoted pilgrims.

Similarly, the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is listed among the richest temples in India. Each day, thousands of devotees visit to worship at the feet of Bappa, contributing donations of approximately Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore. Like Jagannath Temple, Siddhivinayak also receives offerings of gold, silver, and various items.

The Akshardham Temples are renowned for their stunning architecture and grandeur, with locations both in India and abroad. The Akshardham Temple in New Delhi receives annual donations ranging from Rs 60 to 100 crore, attracting thousands of tourists and devotees daily who come to appreciate its beauty.

Meanwhile, the Somnath Temple in Gujarat is consistently filled with devotees. Each year, it receives donations estimated at Rs 50 to 100 crore, along with offerings of gold, silver, and various other items. This information is based on general estimates and assumptions, and consultation with an expert in this area is advised for more precise details.