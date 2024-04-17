Ayodhya Ram Navami 2024 Celebration Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Mangal Aarti, Sringaar Aarti of Ram Lalla Online

The festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated for the first time on Wednesday, April 17, in Ayodhya Ram Mandir. During this festival, Surya Abhishek will be performed on Ram Lalla's forehead in the afternoon at the time of his appearance, and Surya Tilak will be applied to the head of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Divya Abhisheka of Ram Lalla

श्री राम नवमी की पावन बेला में आज, श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में प्रभु श्री रामलला सरकार का दिव्य अभिषेक किया गया।



Divya Abhisheka of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, on the pious ocassion of Shri Ram Navami.

Lakhs of devotees will throng Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir today on the occasion of Ram Navami. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will celebrate 'Ram Navami' programs at the Mandir and at places easily accessible to devotees.

Divya Shringar of Ram Lalla

श्री राम नवमी पर प्रभु के दिव्य श्रृंगार की छटा अदभुत है।



The Divya Shringar of Prabhu on Shri Ram Navami.

Timings of the Ayodhya Temple on Ram Navami:

The temple will be open for devotees after Mangala Aarti at 5 AM on Wednesday. After this, the doors of the Ram temple will be closed, along with Shayan Aarti at 12 midnight. Surya Abhishek will be performed at 11.56 AM, four minutes before 12 noon.

For security reasons, not everyone is allowed to celebrate Ramnavami on Ram Janmabhoomi premises. However, you can still watch live streaming of the celebration and Surya Abhishek on Doordarshan National on TV or mobile.

Live Streaming of Ayodhya Ram Navami 2024 Celebration: