Ayudha Puja 2024: Metro Services in Chennai to Start at 5 AM Tomorrow; Check Time Table for October 11

Ahead of the Ayudha Puja festival on October 11, the Chennai Metro Rail administration has announced changes to its train schedule to accommodate the increased passenger traffic. Many individuals travel to their hometowns during this period, prompting the metro service to implement a Saturday timetable on the day of the festival.

Metro trains will operate from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM, with specific timings designed to manage the expected rush. During peak hours from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, trains will run every 6 minutes. In non-peak hours, specifically from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, trains will be available every 7 minutes. For late-night travel from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the interval will be extended to every 15 minutes.

On account of Ayutha Pooja Festival on 11/10/2024 (Friday). Saturday Timetable will be followed tomorrow (11-10-2024).



Metro Trains will run during its service hours from 05:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs in the following timings:



Between 08:00 hrs – 11:00 hrs & 17:00 hrs- 20:00hrs :… — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) October 10, 2024

Currently, the metro operates over 54 kilometers on two routes—from Chennai Airport to Wimco Nagar and from Parangimalai to Chennai Central. With more than 300,000 passengers using the service daily, these adjustments aim to alleviate congestion and provide convenient travel options during the festive season.