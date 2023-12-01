Ayurveda a beacon of hope for world facing serious health challenges: Vice President

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 Describing Ayurveda as a beacon of hope in a world grappling with complex health challenges, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said its emphasis on prevention, balance, and personalised care aligns well with the global call for a sustainable and equitable healthcare system.

Dhankhar said this while inaugurating the five-day 5th Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) here.

The message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing the efforts of GAF to promote Ayurveda globally, was read out by Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on the occasion.

"Ayurveda is much beyond treating ailments, it encompasses a comprehensive approach to wellness and well-being. Apart from curing existing ailments, Ayurveda also protects the overall health of the body. No wonder, that more than Rog, Ayurveda talks about Nirog," said Dhankhar, adding India stands as a global leader in Ayurveda, with rich legacy of knowledge and practice that spans millennia.

Dhankhar noted that the Covid-19 pandemic that swept the world was a period that saw rediscovery of Ayurveda and its larger philosophy of wellness and wellbeing as envisioned in ancient Indian texts.

Dhankhar said the Government of India has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth and global recognition of Ayurveda.

"The establishment of a dedicated AYUSH Ministry, the observance of National Ayurveda Day, and the integration of Ayurveda into the National Education Policy are testaments to the government's commitment to Ayurveda's advancement. This has created an affirmative environment for blossoming of the rich ancient Indian healing system and integrating Ayurveda in the healthcare mainstream." Noting that Kerala was the most ideal place to hold a conclave like GAF, Dhankhar made a strong case for leveraging Ayurveda to promote wellness tourism in the country.

"From detoxifying in Kerala's lush greenery to practicing yoga amidst the mountains of Uttarakhand, India provides a tranquil escape for rejuvenation and relaxation. Kerala's Ayurveda tourism not only promotes well-being but also contributes significantly to the state's economic growth," added the Vice president, who returned after the inauguration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor