Azam Khan made a big disclosure in the viral video, says his life is in danger

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan has claimed that his life is in danger. A video is going viral on social media in which the SP leader is heard saying that he has been told not to encounter him. It is being told that he has given this statement while going from Rampur to Lucknow. Azam Khan is always in the discussion about his statements. Let us tell you that after 27 months, the SP leader has been out of jail. He got bail from the Supreme Court.

In the video, SP leader Azam Khan said, "When the inspector in jail can tell me to go underground, there are many cases against you. Don't let your encounter happen. Then your life is in danger, so I don't know my journey." How far is it?" This video has been shared by Pankaj Jha on Twitter. Watch this video here.

SP leader Azam Khan has been seen answering every question of the media after coming out of jail. He has spoken on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Azam Khan has not given any statement openly about him, but whatever he has said, he has said it with aplomb. When Akhilesh Yadav did not come to meet him in jail, he said that a guest is a guest. In such a situation, those who came to meet him and supported him, the SP leader has also thanked him.

Azam Khan targets Mulayam Singh

Let us tell you that the SP leader also took a jibe at Mulayam Singh Yadav and said, "Maybe Mulayam Singh does not have my number, he may not have got time to call him." He has also talked about participating in the budget session of the state assembly. To this, he said, "Definitely I will attend the session. I have been elected for the 11th time."