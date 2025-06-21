Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, June 21? Check Details

Banks in India remain closed on several occasions, including national holidays, regional holidays, and scheduled holidays as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Saturday holds a unique place in bank operations—banks remain open on some Saturdays and closed on others, depending on the month’s calendar. Specifically, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Here's whether banks are open today.

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open on Saturday?

According to RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Because of this rule, customers often wonder whether banks are open on a given Saturday. Today is Saturday, June 21, which is the third Saturday of the month. Therefore, banks across India will remain open and operate as per their regular working hours, offering full services to customers.

June 2025 Bank Holiday Schedule:

June 22 (Sunday): All banks will remain closed across India as it is a weekly holiday.

June 27 (Friday): Banks in Odisha and Manipur will remain closed due to Rath Yatra (Rath Jatra) and Kang.

June 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – All banks will remain closed as per RBI rules.

June 29 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – all banks will be closed.

June 30 (Monday): Banks in Mizoram will be closed due to Remna Ni.