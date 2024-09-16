Baramulla Encounter Video: Drone Footage Captures Terrorist Running for Cover in Jammu and Kashmir, Gunned Down by Indian Army

A terrorist was running to take cover near the house during the encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday, September 14, but the army soldiers killed him. The Indian Army killed three terrorists on Saturday after an overnight encounter in Baramulla area.

National Rifles Commander Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth said, "Three hardcore terrorists were killed in the operation in Chak Tapper Kreeri of Baramulla. A large quantity of weapons and ammunition has also been recovered." In the drone footage, the terrorist is seen running towards some trees near the compound of the house. Amidst the fierce firing, he falls to the ground and crawls for a few meters but neutralises army personnel. Drone footage shows clouds of white dust were seen around during the firing.

Dramatic video of Baramulla encounter of North Kashmir where Pakistan sponsored terrorists can be seen scared running away from the Indian Army and J&K Police minutes before they are neutralised. pic.twitter.com/FSz03cYy2q — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 15, 2024

National Rifles Commander Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth said that after receiving information about the movement of terrorists, the security forces cordoned off Chak Tapper Kreeri in the Pattan area in the North Kashmir district and started a search operation late Friday night.

Brigadier Kannoth said that the terrorists hiding in an empty building opened fire on our troops. As per standard operating procedures, we retaliated. The place was cordoned off and additional forces were sent. He said that the terrorists continued heavy firing on the soldiers throughout the night, which was given a befitting reply.