Basant Panchami 2022: Evergreen poem of Suryakant Tripathi Nirala on the auspicious festival

Basant Panchami, an important festival of Hindus, is being celebrated with gaiety all over the country. Many stories of elders drawing a blueprint for the importance of this day are remembered. Saraswati Puja is also done on this day. Suryakant Tripathi Nirala's birthday is also celebrated on the day of Basant Panchami i.e. Saraswati Puja. People have assumed that he could not have been born on any other day. Nirala Saraswati was a seeker. No other poet has written as many poems on Saraswati in Khari Boli Hindi as Nirala has written.

And as the auspicious day is coming let's hear some of the narration of evergreen poems of Nirala on Basant Panchami.