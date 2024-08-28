Bengal Bandh: Police Detain BJP Leader Locket Chatterjee During Kolkata Protest (Watch Video)

Police have detained BJP leader Locket Chatterjee along with other party workers who participated in the protest at Kolkata's Bata Chowk. The BJP had called for a 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' in response to the state government's actions during the Nabanna Abhiyan, where police used lathi charges and tear gas against demonstrators yesterday.

Watch:

#WATCH | West Bengal | Police detains BJP leader Locket Chatterjee who joined protest after BJP's call for 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' at Kolkata's Bata Chowk pic.twitter.com/Zd8eAiH0mF — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Also Read| Bengal Bandh: Shops Remain Closed, Bus Services Affected as BJP Calls 12-Hour Shutdown Today.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan' was organized by the unregistered student body 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' group 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'. The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that the protest is supported by the BJP.

Watch:

#WATCH | West Bengal | Police detains protesting BJP party workers at Kolkata's Bata Chowk



12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' has been called by the BJP to protest against the state government after the police used lathi charge and tear gas on protestors during Nabanna Abhiyan, yesterday pic.twitter.com/vt7MaQjZCv — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Also Read| ‘Sorry’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has ignited nationwide outrage. Since the incident, numerous protests have erupted across the country, demanding justice for the victim. The trainee doctor was discovered deceased in the hospital's seminar hall.

