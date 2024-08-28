Bengal Bandh: Police Detain BJP Leader Locket Chatterjee During Kolkata Protest (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 28, 2024 10:45 AM2024-08-28T10:45:14+5:302024-08-28T10:47:33+5:30

Police have detained BJP leader Locket Chatterjee along with other party workers who participated in the protest at Kolkata's ...

Police have detained BJP leader Locket Chatterjee along with other party workers who participated in the protest at Kolkata's Bata Chowk. The BJP had called for a 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' in response to the state government's actions during the Nabanna Abhiyan, where police used lathi charges and tear gas against demonstrators yesterday.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan' was organized by the unregistered student body 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' group 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'. The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that the protest is supported by the BJP.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has ignited nationwide outrage. Since the incident, numerous protests have erupted across the country, demanding justice for the victim. The trainee doctor was discovered deceased in the hospital's seminar hall.
 

