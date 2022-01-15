Bengal extends Covid curbs till Jan 31, allows 200 people in marriage and public places

West Bengal government on Saturday extended the coronavirus-related restrictions imposed in the state till January 31 in wake of the rising COVID cases. However, the state government, in its fresh order, relaxed some of the curbs and allowed 200 people to attend marriage functions or 50 per cent of the total capacity. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government also allowed fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with adherence to safety norms.

It also mandated the wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing. The district administration, police commissionerates and local authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the directives." Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under the Indian Penal Code," the statement read. The order comes after the state election commission deferred elections to four municipal corporations in view of rising Covid-19 cases. India reported 2,68,833 new Covid-19 cases and 402 deaths in the last 24 hours while the Omicron tally rose to 6,041, according to the Union health ministry data released on Saturday morning. The daily cases were slightly more — 4,631 — than the previous day when the country reported 2,64,202 new infections, while the Omicron numbers increased by 5.01% since Friday.

