Bengal much better than other states: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Bengal is much better than other states while pointing out the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The Trinamool Congress Party's supremo responded to the charge of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he could be killed if he went to Bengal.

While speaking at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on the occasion of the first anniversary of her third term in power, Banerjee said, "If anyone says don't go to Bengal, you will be killed if you go to Bengal, I feel bad. Bengal is much better than other states."

"Today in UP if girls go to get justice, victims are made the accused. But here we don't do that. I don't even leave my own boys & girls (party workers) if they're guilty. But there are some who keep circulating fake videos," she stated while targeting Uttar Pradesh.

"You have to do social work to do politics. Today I once again take oath before my mothers and sisters that until I leave, I will work for Bengal. Bengal will show the path to India," she added.

Further, she said that his government has been in power in the state for 11 years. If anyone has guts, they can challenge and face her regarding what she has done in these 11 years.

"There is no use in talking against me, of misleading and hatching a conspiracy," she further said.

"I don't care what others say about me. I care about democracy for my people. Those who celebrate Durga Puja also celebrate Eid. We celebrate all festivals together," she added.

Earlier on April 6, while responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that if anyone goes to West Bengal, he might get killed. The remarks led to a protest by TMC MPs.

"You have been to Gujarat. I don't know whether any FIR has been filed against AAP in Gujarat. If they had done something, an FIR may have been filed. But if you go to Bengal, you might get killed. It is good that you didn't go there," Shah had said in the Rajya Sabha.

( With inputs from ANI )

